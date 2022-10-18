ASHTABULA — Need help starting or growing your small business?
Each Wednesday — beginning today, (Oct. 19) — a representative from the Youngstown Business Incubator will be available to provide business counseling services from 9 a.m.-noon at the Ashtabula County District Librar, 4335 Park Ave.
Appointments are suggested but not required. To make an appointment or request more information, text or call 330-503-7864 or email gpasha@ybi.org.
