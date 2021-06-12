ASHTABULA — Family fun was the focus of the first "Slice of Summer" event designed by the Lift Bridge Community Association.
"We've been waiting to do something ... we decided to do something small but family oriented," said Linda Bader of the LBCA.
The event included food, childrens' games and many other opportunities for fun as well as drawing traffic to businesses in the Harbor.
Bader said numerous restaurants were selling food in front of their establishments, a balloon man participated in the event and disc jockey Jordan Whetson donated his time as well.
Robert Utter, of Pittsburgh, has a summer place in Saybrook Township and loves coming to Ashtabula County.
"It is peaceful," he said while carrying his 18-month-old son on his shoulders and checking out the varied activities.
"We just happened to see it on Facebook. I like it because it is family-oriented," said Christine Romero.
She said she likes the idea of a smaller event that isn't too overwhelming as well.
A bounce house kept children smiling in the parking lot of Halcyon. Children also had the opportunity to test their art skills doing chalk drawings in the same parking lot.
