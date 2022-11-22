COLEBROOK TOWNSHIP — Six people are homeless after fire destroyed a home in the 8100 block of Fee Road on Monday evening.
Firefighters found smoke coming from the first floor of the house when they arrived on the scene after getting the call at 6:47 p.m., said Orwell Fire Chief Scott Merlino.
Merlino said he was relieved to hear that everyone had made it safely out of the home after original reports indicated someone was still inside.
“En route, I was told everyone was out,” he said.
Fire trucks from numerous departments lined the rural road for hours and neighbors walked to the fire site to see what was happening. Ambulance squads from South Central Ambulance were also on the scene of the fire.
Merlino said there were no serious injuries, but one firefighter was transported to the hospital and was doing well.
The people were put up in a local hotel with the assistance of the Red Cross, Merlino said. He said the fire departments represented included Orwell, Mesopotamia, Greene, Rome, Bloomfield, Windsor and Hartsgrove.
The fire started when a grease fire spread to the walls of the kitchen, Merlino said.
Merlino said the fire patterns confirmed the residents’ explanation of the events so he did not need to call the fire state fire marshal’s office. He said they saved the front of the house but there is extensive smoke and water damage in that area.
