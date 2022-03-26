The end of winter and the beginning of spring can meld together with chilly weather interrupted by a bright sunny day, before reverting to cold weather again.
Northeastern Ohio residents must try to figure out the right clothes to wear as temperatures can go from 25 degrees to 70 degrees and back again in a matter of days or hours.
Athletes and coaches have a long spring to endure and fishermen also must brave the extremes.
Beachgoers must brave high winds off of Lake Erie as they look for beach glass or try to experience some early spring sun.
Park managers also spend time coordinating crews to remove debris from beaches and prepping for the summer time when the parks become important relaxation spots.
By May 1, temperatures should moderate and residents will be able to relax and enjoy the beautiful days along Lake Erie, from Geneva-on-the-Lake to Conneaut.
