CONNEAUT — City Council agreed to look into the construction of a sign welcoming visitors to the city’s port district during a Monday night work session.
The sign would be located on Broad Street, just north of Lake Road, said Conneaut Council President Jon Arcaro.
The sign would have to be located a short distance north of Lake Road, to avoid a driveway and not create a distraction for drivers at the traffic signal at the intersection of Lake Road and Broad Street.
“I think, considering the amount of money that we spend on other projects around here, let’s consider spending something on something like this, that is going to be around for a long time,” Arcaro said.
The sign would have to be somewhat removed from the intersection so it would not create a distraction, City Manager Jim Hockaday said.
“One of the things you have to account for is people will stop and get out of their car and take a picture with it,” Hockaday said.
Council members voiced their support for the project.
In other business:
• Council considered potentially putting an increase to the city’s paving levy to voters in November.
The city currently has a 2.75-mill, five-year paving levy. Options discussed at Monday’s meeting included increasing the levy to 3.75 or four mills.
Hockaday said he was looking for feedback from council members.
Every mill levied generates around $200,000, Conneaut Finance Director John Williams said. The current levy generates around $550,000 per year.
Councilwoman Tammy Ledford said council members have all received feedback about road conditions.
“I think we’re all in agreement that it needs to change,” Ledford said.
Councilman Terry Moisio said increasing the paving levy would allow the city to increase the amount of money dedicated to maintaining the city’s gravel roads.
“And that might be more palatable to the entire community,” he said.
Council needs to make a hard decision, Ledford said.
“That seems to be the No. 1 complaint,” she said.
Council needs to be clear with residents about how much work will be done on the funds from any increase in the levy, Ledford said.
Williams said he would put a variety of numbers together for increases to the levy.
Councilman Oakey Emery suggested having some of the Public Works Department employees trained in how to maintain gravel roads.
• A public works committee meeting will take place on tomorrow, June 9, at 6 p.m. in council chambers.
• A hearing on the city’s annual tax budget is expected to take place on June 27, Williams said.
