GENEVA — The Geneva Sidewalk Sale has taken many forms during the last quarter century, but the idea of drawing people to the city has not wavered, said Geneva Business Association Event Manager Margie Netzel.
"We have at least 70 vendors," Netzel said of the booths that surround the gazebo adjacent to the Geneva Senior Center.
Netzel said the event was started to allow downtown merchants to sell their merchandise back in the 1990s and has continued with the focus now on having people check out all the city has to offer.
The sale now has a variety of vendors that participate with a $10 fee the only cost, Netzel said. She said in addition to people selling a variety of crafts non-profit organizations also have booths at the sale.
A cooperative effort with the Geneva Farmers Market at Geneva United Methodist Church was also a part of the event. Netzel said said a concert to benefit animals was also held at Luisa's Restaurant.
"The goal is to bring as many people into Geneva as possible," Netzel said.
She said the GBA doesn't make money on the sale by design to get as many vendors to come to the sale as possible.
The weather helped make the event a success, Netzel said. She said there has been a good vendor turnout in other years even with significant wind or hot temperatures.
Take II played a variety of music for the audience during an early afternoon concert. Children had the opportunity to get balloon animals.
A musical group from Geneva High School also made their first concert appearance on Saturday.
Freya Stephens, 3, of Ashtabula, stood in front of the stage at the gazebo and dances to the beat of Take II songs. She attended the sale with her mother, Kessiah Stephens, who was selling dice earrings at a booth.
Kessiah Stephens said the sidewalk sale was her first gig selling the craft items and it was a great opportunity due to the low cost of the vendor fee.
