CONNEAUT — On July 9, Sidewalk Chalk Art Day will take place at Conneaut Township Park.
The event will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., with registration taking place at the gazebo in Conneaut Township Park, according to a press release from the park.
There is no cost to participate in the event, and a free hot dog, chips, and water will be provided to the first 50 to register.
Participants will be provided with a bag of chalk, and are encouraged to bring their own chalk as well. Artists will get to pick a six foot by six foot square section of concrete, on a first-come, first-served basis.
Check-in will start at 9:45 a.m. at the gazebo, and the event is open to people of all skill levels.
This is the second year of the event.
The rain date for the event is Sunday, July 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.