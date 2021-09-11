ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Kettle corn, goats-milk products and artistic creations from gourds are all available today at Crafts in the Park.
The second day of the event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today in the grassy area just east of the lower pavilion with vendors from Ohio, Pennsylvania and beyond.
"This is actually my first time coming here. It is nice having the local vendors all in one place," said Sharon Jones of Ashtabula.
Candy Arp, organizer of the event, said this is the biggest edition of the event that has been occurring for many years until COVID-19 shut it down last year.
"It is fantastic," Arp said of the 130 vendors in place selling a wide variety of food, crafts and other interesting items. She said the vendors are coming from Pennsylvania and Ohio and visitors are coming from a wider area as well.
She said more people are coming from central Pennsylvania thanks to a more wide ranging advertising program.
"This show has been wild," said Debbie Friedstrom of Plymouth Township. She is operating a stand that sells a variety of products.
"A lot of people have been saying 'We missed this so much'," she said.
Sherry Raabe, co-owner of Lil Dog Kettle Corn in West Sunbury, PA., said she runs the business with her husband and they have been coming to the craft sale for six years.
She said the show is busy with lots of people coming and going and in a site right by the water.
"It is just a beautiful place," Raabe said.
Arp said a portion of the proceeds is donated to Lake Shore Park for the their flower fund and the rest is used as seed money for the next year's event.
