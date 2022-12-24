Flexibility was an important trait for area residents seeking to shop, worship or just get around in a frigid environment on Christmas Eve.
"I haven't seen a Christmas like this in 39 years," said Rev. Vernon Palo, who pastors Saybrook United Methodist Church and Plymouth United Methodist Church.
Palo said he remembers a 1983 Christmas season that included a monster storm that forced area churches to close down for Christmas. He said the roads were so bad that local law enforcement would not allow people to drive.
The Christmas shopping season included a variety of challenges forced by the frigid temperatures that enveloped northeastern Ohio. The temperatures moderated somewhat from Friday, moving into the single digits, but still hovered dangerously low.
The owners of Hil-Mak Seafood Market said Saturday was a lot more relaxed than other years because people started buying fish for their Christmas Eve dinners earlier than usual.
"it definitely started earlier than normal," said Alexis Newsome of the shoppers seeking their special fish. She said people started purchasing items on Tuesday so it was spread out the whole week.
Bridge Street was a mixed bag with several stores closed by early afternoon on Christmas Eve while others were doing a solid business or catching up on last-minute orders.
"Really good," said Suzanne Darling, a sales associated at Marianne's Chocolates, on Bridge Street in Ashtabula. "People come in snow or shine."
Darling said the store was closed Friday due to the weather, but people came ready to buy on Saturday.
"They got stir crazy yesterday," she said.
Jodi van't Veer, of Ashtabula, said she let some of her shopping go to the last minute and was out looking for a few items.
Tyler King, manager at Made in Ohio, said the store is normally closed on Christmas Eve afternoon, but a broken piece of equipment meant some last-minute catch up work.
Things were a little bit crazier at WalMart in Ashtabula Township. Liz Kirk said she was successful buying some last-minute Christmas presents, but others weren't as lucky as a power outage hit the store just before 2 p.m.
Employees informed customers they could not enter the store and some went home not knowing what would happen for late gifts.
Stephanie Caudill of Ashtabula said she was looking for two "big" gifts for two of her daughters.
"I don't have a Plan B," she said.
She aid she would have to create a "fake" gift certificate.
Later in the afternoon an employee confirmed the power outage. The store had been scheduled to close at 6 p.m.
Area emergency agencies reported trees and wires down due to the intense winds, but no serious problems on the county's roads on Saturday morning and early afternoon.
Some churches decided to cancel Christmas Eve services, while others went on with their plans.
