GENEVA — The investigation into a fatal shooting on July 9 near the intersection of East Tibbitts and Sherman streets is complete and has been forwarded to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office, said Geneva Police Chief John Camper.
Matthew Lamber, 30, of Geneva, was shot and killed late in the afternoon of July 9 after a traffic disagreement escalated, police said at the time.
“We completed our investigation and sent it over to the prosecutors office [on July 21], Camper said. He said the department did not make a recommendation on any possible charges.
“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and patience during this difficult time,” Camper said.
“We just presented the facts as we got them. We will let that play out,” he said of the process to be handled by Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole.
The day of the shooting law enforcement from Geneva-on-the-Lake, the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department and the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office assisted the Geneva department, Camper said.
Camper said there was a lot of information related to the case and it took a long time to process.
“It was involved because we had so much information from everyone. “We had to put it together into a coherent report,” he said.
The information included many witnesses and videos, he said.
Camper said incidents involving confrontation abetween motorists should be reported to police.
“Call us. get a good description of the vehicle. .. Don’t try and take matters into your own hands,” he said.
Nobody has been charged in the shooting. Camper said at the time the shooting involved one bullet to the head.
Ashtabula County Coroner’s investigators marked the scene the day of the shooting with evidence markers and took photographs of the scene. The intersection of East Tibbitts and Sherman streets were marked with yellow crime tape and two vehicles were inside the marked area on the day of the shooting.
O’Toole did not return calls for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.