ASHTABULA — The mysteries of shipwrecks across Lake Erie were the focus of a Tuesday evening program sponsored by the Ashtabula Maritime and Surface Transportation Museum.
David Webster of Painesville had two relatives who were involved in Lake Erie shipwrecks. One survived and one did not, according to Brian Hubbard, president of the AMSTM. He said Webster became interested because of the connection to his relatives and then started researching many of the shipwrecks.
Webster provided details regarding multiple shipwrecks to more than 35 people who stopped by the Cloven Hoof Brewing Company to watch the presentation.
The program is one of a number in a fall-to-spring series, several of which were delayed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hubbard said.
Webster said the C.P. Lockwood was the biggest wooden ship made in Cleveland, and was lost 15 miles from Ashtabula, off Grand River. He said the wreck occurred on Oct. 13, 1902, with nine people surviving and 10 dying after leaving the vessel in lifeboats.
Webster said the vessel was found and marked at one point, but where it is now is unclear. He said people have been looking for the vessel for 20 years and one theory is earthquakes have caused many of the shipwrecks to be covered in silt.
Another shipwreck involved a train ferry taking rail cars from Conneaut to Port Stanley, Ontario. The ship went down on Dec. 7, 1909, with many people killed.
Webster said nine people were found frozen to death in a lifeboat near Erie, Pa.
The G.P. Griffith, which sank near Willowick on June 17, 1850, was the worst loss of life in Lake Erie shipwreck history, Webster said. He said 344 immigrants died as they were trying to sail from Buffalo, N.Y. to Toledo.
“If you go by Willowick City Hall, you will find a memorial,” he said.
While most of the shipwrecks occurred during Lake Erie storms, that was not the case of the G.P. Griffith, Webster said.
“This was a calm summer night but [the boat] caught on fire,” he said.
Webster said www.clueshipwrecks.org, a website created by Cleveland Underwater Explorers Inc., provides information on salvage operations. He said there are also many YouTube videos, created by Brendan Baillod, regarding shipwrecks on the Great Lakes.
