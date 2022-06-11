Shipping has had a huge impact on the northern part of Ashtabula County with Ashtabula and Conneaut harbors historically two of the busiest iron ore ports in the world.
Coal was also a major component of area economic vitality for decades until the industry slowed significantly due to environmental concerns.
There are still many Great Lakes freighters that come in and out of Ashtabula and Conneaut harbors with activity gearing up in April and May and lasting well into the fall and even early winter.
Stone deliveries to Sidley’s just north of the Ashtabula Lift Bridge makes for a fun way to experience the maritime activities from Point Park in Ashtabula.
Kinder Morgan Pinney Dock also greets many ships and recently completed a new storage facility on the eastern portion of the property that is easily visible from Lake Shore Park in Ashtabula Township.
