HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown listened to area winery owners and administrators on Tuesday afternoon during a roundtable discussion on farm policy.
Brown, an Ohio Democrat, is a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee and was in the area to review information regarding wineries and what owners would like to see included in the next farm bill or to be placed as a high priority in agriculture policy.
Brown asked multiple questions regarding the industry during the tour and the roundtable.
“What do you need from us?” Brown asked the winery representatives.
Chalet Debonne Vineyards Owner Tony Debevc encapsulated the No. 1 concern for area grape growers.
“The one issue is the spotted lantern fly. ... It destroys the industry faster than polar vortex,” he said at the conclusion of the roundtable.
The spotted lantern fly has destroyed hundreds of acres of grape vines in other states and it has been spotted in Leroy Township and Cleveland. Area winery owners said it has not been seen here, but it is probably only a matter of time until it arrives.
Brown took a brief tour of the vineyard with Hundley Cellars owners Gerri and Tracy Hundley before the discussion took place inside the winery.
Donniella Winchell, executive director of the Ohio Wine Producers Association, explained the growth in the industry over the last 40 years. She said wineries in the state have grown from 13 to 270.
Winery owners also expressed concerns regarding labor issues. Larry Laurello, co-owner of Laurello Vineyards in Austinburg Township, said workers are at a premium for both his vineyard and for a national railroad business for which he works.
“Our contractors are literally on the verge of collapse,” he said of the labor shortage. He said the nation needs an immigration bill.
Debevc said it takes about 40 hours to prune an acre of grapes. He said it is a time consuming and important five-month part of the year-round business.
Winery owners urged Brown to find money to research the spotted lantern fly and to find more money to help young growers start up and sustain their operations.
The transition from growing Concord grapes for juice to other types of grapes has reduced the acreage used for the industry, growers said. Another problem is former vineyards that are abandoned often present food opportunities for the pesky spotted lantern fly.
Winery owners explained the growth of the industry toward tourism as a way to protect operations from several bad grape years that can decimate a smaller operation.
Brown also attended a another event in Chardon to highlight a recent bill for veterans who were affected by burn pits during recent deployments.
“We made sure that anyone who suffered from 23 diseases is eligible for treatment,” Brown said of the bipartisan bill passed this summer. “I was involved in creating the bill for five years and I want to make sure veterans are aware.”
Brown said another priority is to “push back” on industries that took massive profits during and following the pandemic. He said he plans to fight numerous major companies, including oil, shipping and pharmaceutical industries, which grossed large profits.
