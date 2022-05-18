• A sex offense was reported in the 3100 block of North Main Street in Rock Creek at 3:22 p.m. on May 10.
• An intoxicated subject was reported in the 2300 block of Route 45 North in Austinburg Township at 5:48 p.m. on May 10.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5100 block of Chestnut Hill Drive in Saybrook Township at 11:54 p.m. on May 10.
• A traffic accident was reported in the 5700 block of 58th Street in Ashtabula Township at 8:51 a.m. on May 11.
• Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Route 307 in Dorset Township at 9:38 a.m. on May 13.
• Deputies served a warrant in the 6700 block of Lindsley Avenue in Williamsfield Township at 1:30 p.m. on May 13.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 1400 block of State Road in Trumbull Township at 6:07 p.m. on May 13.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 3400 block of Harmon Hill Road in Ashtabula Township at 6:59 a.m. on May 14.
• A suspicious person was reported at North Ridge Road East and Eureka Road in Ashtabula Township at 12:48 p.m. on May 14.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 2000 block of East 31st Street in Ashtabula Township at 7:55 a.m. on May 16.
• Theft was reported in the 2500 block of West Prospect Road at 9:50 a.m. on May 16.
