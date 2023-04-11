ASHTABULA — A man with disabilities can breathe easy thanks to the quick action of an Ashtabula County Sheriff’s deputy who helped him escape an early Monday morning house fire.
The 37-year-old resident, Jack Metz, made it out of the burning structure at 970 West Prospect Road.
Deputy Joshua Babcock beat on the front door and awakened Metz, who had fallen asleep with a candle burning in the family room, according to fire reports.
“[Babcock] wanted to make sure everyone got out of the house,” Fire Chief Shawn Gruber said. “The deputy was the one who actually called the fire in.”
When firefighters arrived at 2 a.m., they saw flames shooting out of of the first- and second-floor windows, according to fire reports.
Metz was treated for smoke inhalation by emergency medical personnel and transported by ambulance to Ashtabula County Medical Center, according to fire reports.
No other injuries were reported.
Sheriff William Niemi said Babcock did “an awesome job.”
Firefighters remained on the scene for nearly four hours, according to fire reports.
They believe the blaze started with a candle burning close to combustible material, according to fire reports.
There were no working fire alarms in the house.
Ashtabula Township Fire Department provided mutual aid at the scene.
