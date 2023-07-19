JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Helfer was faced with a split-second as an armed man frantically ran toward him on Tuesday.
Fortunately, it was simply a video training exercise.
The department conducted a demonstration of its new simulator that can create up to 300 scenarios to assist law enforcement in preparing for potential life and death situations.
The simulator allows the trainer to add challenges to each of the scenarios.
“Outcomes are based on the actions taken by the police officer in real-time with multiple responses from on-screen persons,” said Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi.
“The immersive environment recreates psychological stressors like and elevated heart rate and high levels of adrenaline.”
Helfer made the decision to fire as the man in the video ran straight at him from about 20 feet away.
In another video Helfer calmly talked to a woman who was looking for a dog and person nobody else saw.
Helfer said he deals with people struggling with mental problems on a daily basis.
The sheriff’s department was one of two agencies in Ohio that received the equipment.
Niemi said his department is aggressive with grants and was fortunate to get a $250,000 federal grant through the United States Department of Justice relating to de-escalation training.
“The VirTra system will provide realistic training to the entire department in a safe environment where they can pause the scenario and learn from their trainer,” Niemi said. He said it is a great training tool to learn de-escalation techniques and also determine when firing to save one’s life is on the table.
Niemi said he plans to open training to area law enforcement departments.
“Any agency can come in and use it,” he said.
The device arrived in March and officers have been testing themselves ever since, he said.
“This will help provide additional training opportunities in areas like-de-escalation, use of force, dealing with mentally ill or disabled people,” Niemi said.
