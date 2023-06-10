Ashtabula County high school students are leaving one phase of their lives and heading to another with commencement exercises at eight area high schools and a major awards ceremony at A-Tech.
Valedictorians, salutatorians, class presidents, teachers and administrators all worked to make the events special.
Many students are heading off to college, some to the work force and others to various branches of the U.S. military.
Hugs and open houses are following each graduation with friends, family and relatives able to celebrate with the graduates.
Administrators reminded the students that graduation is actually the beginning of their story and student speakers reflected on their long trek to graduation from elementary school through the senior experience.
Several area high schools and Kent State University at Ashtabula have had commencements over the last few weeks.
