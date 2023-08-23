CONNEAUT — One by one the senior citizens got out of the Villa-on-the-Lake bus and meandered over to the water’s edge to find a spot to fish.
The invitation to fish came from the Conneaut Fish and Game Club and occurred on their property on the west side of the city.
“We enjoy it,” said Ginger Hahn, who is a club member and helped organize the event. Several club members helped the senior citizens with their fishing lines and assisted those in wheelchairs as well.
Hahn said in addition to the fishing experience the visitors also would be treated to a meal that included walleye, potato salad, coleslaw, cake, brownies and ice cream.
“It is the highlight of our summer,” she said.
Michael McColloch said he used to fish a lot but opportunities have diminished.
“It’s been years,” he said as he worked to cast his line and then check to see if he had any bites.
Ken Bradley, Conneaut Fish and Camp Club Campground manager, said the club hopes to continue to improve the facility and provide fishing opportunities for older area residents.
In the spring, the organization has an annual youth fishing event on site that brings in several hundred children and their families.
“We are talking about building a wood platform,” he said of a possible addition that would make fishing for the elderly a little safer and more enjoyable.
“This is an event they look forward to every year,” said Wendy Blood, life enrichment representative for the Villa-on-the-Lake.
“One year we had a gentleman who caught his first, six-inch fish and we mounted it for him,” she said.
