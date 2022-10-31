JEFFERSON — Negotiations are continuing between the village and the Ashtabula County Community Action Agency regarding the site of a senior meals program presently housed at Giddings Hall.
Jefferson Mayor Brian Diehl said it is the intent of the village to maintain the senior meals program at the site, but they need to figure out a new financial arrangement long term.
The senior meals program is presently held at Giddings Hall, 104 East Jefferson Street, which was part of the former Jefferson Elementary School.
Diehl said a 10-year lease was created eight years ago, when the village bought the building from the Jefferson Area Local Schools at a cost of $850 a month. He said Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio suggested a discussion of the lease agreement with 18 months left on the contract.
Diehl said the village is presently losing money on the arrangement. “The village realizes the impact of the program and wants it to stay in that location,” he said.
A meeting was held with Ashtabula County Community Action Agency leaders to discuss a proposal.
Diehl said the present arrangement leaves the village on the hook for a large utilities bill and future roof repairs that will be needed for the facility.
ACCAA operates the program that provides a well-balanced meal for those with limited resources, said ACCAA Executive Director Judith Barris.
Barris said she couldn’t talk too deeply on the status of the negotiations because the agency’s board has to make some decisions. She said the proposal would significantly raise the costs of the program.
“The more expenses we have, the less meals we can offer,” she said.
During a late summer council meeting, Jeanne Dutton, representing seniors who enjoy the meals and the time eating together, presented a petition asking the village to keep the program at the present site.
