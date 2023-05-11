JEFFERSON — Education, travel, games and some tasty food are all a part of the Jefferson Senior Center experience at the village’s Community Center.
Dozens of seniors gather Monday through Friday to visit, eat, learn and play bingo.
Jefferson Senior Coordinator Michelle Atkins leads a group that works with approximately 40 people during the course of a week. She said there are a variety of crafts, educational seminars that allow the participants to relax and have a good time.
“Monday we are doing a Mother’s Day Tea,” Atkins said.
She said 80 people have signed up for the annual event.
A Father’s Day picnic this year for the Monday before Father’s Day.
“Once a month we do multiple birthday parties [for all those born that month],” she said.
The center also sponsors a variety of trips during the year.
“We are going to Haunted House Restaurant in Cleveland on June 9,” Atkins said.
She said the agency is funded by the village and other agencies in northeastern Ohio.
The center is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. depending on the type of activity provided on that given day.
The Jefferson Senior Citizen Center is partnering with the Ashtabula, Conneaut and Geneva centers to sponsor a senior prom from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on June 22 at the Normandy Party Center in Ashtabula. She said the Ashtabula group is sponsoring the event this year and are back in person for the first time since the coronavirus hit in 2020.
Atkins said people can attend the Jefferson-sponsored activities no matter where they live. She said people have come from Andover, Geneva, Cherry Valley, Dorset, Conneaut and Kingsville as well as residents from the immediate area.
She said the center also has guests from the health care field come to the center to provide educational opportunities for the residents.
