It has taken three years for many senior citizens to feel comfortable enough to spend time at senior centers, according to leaders throughout the Ashtabula County.
Ashtabula County Community Aging Center for Aging Executive Director Lisa Bruckman said it has been challenging to regain the same numbers that existed in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the nation and changed everything.
The center operates in Ashtabula and Bruckman said she has been working to bring people back through a variety of programs that include travel, education, food and parties.
Travel options are already scheduled for April and May. including trips to Cleveland, Vermilion and Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
“I have a wide range of things. I try to have something wfor everyone,” Bruckman said.
There are six different places in the county that cater specifically to the needs of seniors citizens.
“Each one has its own personality,” said Country Neighbor Executive Director Barbara Klingensmith.
Country Neighbor operates senior centers in Andover and Orwell.
“We are just now seeing some of the people are willing to step out,” Klingensmith said of people’s willingness to venture from their homes after the pandemic.
“We are trying to use technology and in-person [activities],” Klingensmith said. She said a Facebook cooking class has been started with Ashtabula and Orwell working together to cook a dish and then sample at their respective sites.
A variety of services are provided to senior citizens through the Ashtabula County Senior Services levy. Klingensmith said transportation, meals and education are a few of the programs that receive funds from the levy.
“I come every day. I enjoy making lap blankets. ... I love communicating with others and teaching,” said Karen Johnson of Orwell.
Carolyn Holden is the new site director at the Geneva Senior Center. She said she started the job in January and is working hard to provide a variety of programs.
“We are trying to bring in a lot of people,” she said.
Holden said she is also fundraising to provide extra funds to run the program beyond what the levy provides.
“We have a steady crew. We’ve had up to 30 for a special program,” said Debbie Sommerville, who coordinates the Country Neighbor Andover Senior Center.
She said participants have stuffed more than 3,000 Easter eggs and area creating baskets for nursing home residents.
As many as 100 people gather daily for meals in Jefferson on weekdays throughout the year. Nikki Teter is the kitchen manager who provides meals for Jefferson, Ashtabula and Conneaut through Community Action.
“This place is super good. There are so many people that don’t get out of the house,” said Joann Gianantonio of Austinburg Township.
She said the meals — at the old Jefferson Elementary School kitchen — provide an important social interaction.
Seniors Together works with senior citizens in Conneaut. The program director is JoAnn Cole.
Cole said the center continued to operate during the pandemic through Zoom connections.
“Before COVID, we were up to 20 to 30 people [a day]. ... Now we are having 12 to 15 people a day,” she said.
Participants have not made it back to pre-pandemic numbers, but there is a steady group.
“The ones that came all the time, still come all the time,” Cole said.
She said many people enjoyed summer trips to Conneaut Township Park.
