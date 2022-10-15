GENEVA — Affordable and safe housing was high on the agenda of a conference Friday with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) affirming the work done by professionals fighting for such housing in northeastern Ohio.
The Northeast Ohio Housing Conference was held at the Lodge and Conference Center at Geneva-on-the-Lake with professionals connected to the housing challenges from Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties in attendance.
The conference was sponsored by the Fair Housing Resource Center, located in Painesville, and included a variety of speakers to address housing from a variety of starting points. Brown was the closing speaker for the day as more than 50 people attended the event with representatives from Habitat for Humanity, municipalities, non-profit organizations and many other stakeholders.
FHRC Executive Director Patricia A. Kidd said the group is a non-profit organization funded predominantly by grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Community Development Block grants.
Kidd introduced Brown and thanked him for his work on behalf of those who need affordable and safe housing.
“It is nice to be in Ashtabula County,” Brown said. He said the country does not prioritize housing which creates challenges for many people.
“Where you live determines a lot about your life,” Brown said. He said eviction from an apartment or a home is life changing and becomes especially hard on children.
Brown said “The rent eats first.”
He said the increase in housing costs becomes a major problem for low and even middle income earners as they have less money for food, medicine and other important needs.
The loss of the child tax credit, passed during the coronavirus pandemic but not renewed, was very important to many families because it helped lift the fear of housing issues.
Brown said many families spend more than half of their income on housing leaving less for food, medicine, school supplies and many other needs.
The importance of providing home ownership entry points is also a component of helping families raiser their generational wealth. He said minority communities have lost out over generations as many African American World War II soldiers were unable to receive GI bill benefits to buy a home.
Brown praised United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Director Marcia Fudge for her work in opening up housing possibilities. He said housing conferences are important to get ideas from the front lines to help determine policy.
Ashtabula Project Administrator Amy Coursen said there is a real shortage of affordable housing in Ashtabula. There has been a lot of upscale housing built in Ashtabula Harbor but not a lot of moderate or low income housing.
The housing boom of 2020 and 2021 generated a lot of house sales but many went into different uses. Coursen said a lot of people purchased homes in the Harbor and are using them as Airbnb’s reducing the amount of rentals available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.