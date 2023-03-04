Everyone has a secret, something they don’t want the whole world to know.
Sometimes, it’s so embarrassing they would never run for public office, for fear it would come out.
I had one of those secrets.
It’s a 220-pound black-and-white haired pig named Francis — that’s the stage name she took when she escaped the slaughterhouse 52 years ago and went into show business with me.
Yes, faithful readers, Sis and I were the first girls in Ashtabula County to raise a pig for 4-H.
Yes, I cleaned pig pens, washed pigs, petted pigs and showed pigs at the fair.
My secret had been safe until I ran into one of my old friends from 4-H Camp Whitewood. We roomed in the same cabin together and she recalled I showed fine swine at the fair.
You could say, she let the pig out of the bag — so to speak.
I suppose it’s silly for me to be embarrassed about raising pigs.
“Girls do it all the time nowadays,” she said.
This wise old friend even went as far as to say Sis and I were “trailblazers” for women’s rights.
With all the reminiscing, I started to feel pretty happy about my 4-H background. That word “trailblazer” stuck in my mind, my ego becoming a bit inflated.
Looking back, it’s hard to believe I showed a 220-pound pig. At the time, I only weighed 112-pounds! (Oh, how I wish my body would return to those good old days!)
But even a bulky 4-H’er would have had a hard time showing a pig. That’s because you can’t really “show” a pig. You chase it around the show ring and hope it doesn’t escape.
It’s a little-known fact that pigs on the run are not an unusual occurrence at the fair.
On the first day of the fair in August 1972, Francis took off for the big city lights — the Ferris wheel, the spider and scrambler lured her to the midway.
The crowd quickly separated to give this “pig in the city” room to run. I followed, hollering, “Francis!” at the top of my 15-year-old lungs. That ham-on-the-lam easily out ran me.
You would think someone would try to help a trailblazer in distress; but instead, they laughed and pointed.
I finally cornered Francis at the sausage stand, where I swore she would be featured at the 1973 fair.
Unfortunately, some of my classmates heard Francis squealing as she enjoyed her taste of freedom.
Consequently, when school started that fall, they called me “Pig Woman.”
It was humiliating, but I took the ribbing in stride, providing an opportunity to root out old notions about girls raising pigs.
Who knew that more than 50 years later, I would have my own newspaper column where I could share all my escapades?
Now I have nothing to hide ... well, maybe that tractor pull incident. But that’s another column.
Shelley Terry is in what she calls “hog heaven” at the Star Beacon. You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
