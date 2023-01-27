ASHTABULA — A major disappointment has turned into the break of a lifetime for Warren author Chelsea Banning, who will be signing books at Pretty Good Books on Main Avenue on Saturday at 1 p.m.
“It’s completely changed [my life]! My book has sold over 8,000 copies and I’ve been on many big time news shows and newspapers and even the Kelly Clarkson Show,” Banning said Thursday via email.
In December, only a few people showed up for the book signing for her new historical fantasy book, “Of Crowns and Legends.”
Banning tweeted prior to the book signing and then after regarding her disappointment that so few came.
The world heard and things skyrocketed as the Twitter machine went to work with thousands of people sending her encouragement and an increase in twitter followers from 100 to more than 12,000.
Banning said her husband is from Ashtabula and they love the bookstore, so they decided to have the book singing at Pretty Good Books.
Sarah and Joe Zinski, owners of the store, said they felt bad for Banning when so few people came to the earlier signing. The couple are trying to encourage independent authors through book signings and increase traffic to their store that has been open for four years.
The pandemic did not help the Zinskis as brick-and-mortar stores became a challenging operation. Last summer the couple had deceased their hours in an attempt to survive economically.
“We had gone to appointment only,” Sarah Zinski said.
The viral nature of the response included Twitter responses from Stephen King and many other authors. Joe Zinski said the book store even got in on the action with a shoutout from Flava Flav.
“We have people coming in and saying ‘Stephen King sent us,’” he said with a laugh.
The bookstore is not only opening the doors for Banning on Saturday, but 17 other authors from all over northeastern Ohio and even one planning to drive from Kansas.
“It is cool to have people picking up their these independents,” Sarah Zinski said.
“I am so excited! I love supporting other indie authors and artists and what better way to share the love,”
Banning has no grudges against those who didn’t show for the December signing.
“Most were my friends and we were all joking about it and having fun. The weather and sinus infections ended up causing a lot of people to stay home, which is perfectly understandable,” she said.
