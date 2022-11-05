The smiling faces of trick-or-treaters and the colorful leaves falling from trees throughout the area provided beautiful scenes throughout northeastern Ohio this week.
Three different days of trick-or-treating provided children a variety of options to experience the holiday fun throughout Ashtabula County while nature was providing beautiful weather.
Geneva’s Ghoulfest also provided area residents with bounce house options and a hot dog lunch.
Doug Gau, of Saybrook Township, spent time Thursday driving his car through Indian Trails Park in Plymouth Township.
Warm weather throughout Ashtabula County also provided farmers the chance to harvest crops in many fields south of Interstate 90.
Conneaut property owners put a great deal of effort into the “Haunt on Williams Street” and surrounding properties on the street.
