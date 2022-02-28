GENEVA — A search for a new city finance director is underway after the resignation of Jennifer Cecil, said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
City Council held a brief executive session during the Monday evening meeting and came back into regular session and approved Geneva Human Resources Director Tammy Caya as a second check signer.
Two people are needed to sign city checks and Caya was needed in addition to Varckette, who is already a signer, during the period it will take to find a new finance director.
“I can’t get into the reasons for the resignation,” Varckette said. He said she gave her resignation and it was accepted.
Cecil did not respond to an attempt for comment.
The resignation is the second department head to resign in the last month as Geneva Police Chief Roger Wilt resigned on Jan. 28. Wilt agreed to stay on as police chief until a replacement is found.
“We are going to post [the position] internally and externally,” Varckette said. He said he hopes to fill the position fairly soon.
The first interviews for a new chief have been scheduled for today, Varckette said. He said the goal is to have a new chief offered a contract by the end of March.
In other business:
• Varckette said the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is closer to announcing whether the city will be granted an Ohio Coastal Management Assistance Grant to help fund planning for a comprehensive storm water plan.
• Varckette said the Ashtabula County Land Bank has submitted an application to demolish two buildings in downtown Geneva. He recommend that the old Benson gas station located on Route 20 in downtown Geneva and the “Warner Building,” also on Route 20, be torn down with money from the Ohio Building Demolition Program.
“I believe it is in the best interest of the city to have these properties demolished,” he said. Varckette said the city owns the “Warner Building” and the land bank owns the gas station.
“It is a prime location within the city. It would be much easier to market that land with out the buildings,” he said.
• Funding for a potential energy-efficiency project was discussed by Varckette. He said the project would involve work with Gardiner, an energy consulting firm that helps municipalities coordinate projects that will make money back through energy efficiency.
Varckette said a proposal on the table would cost $353,698 for the Gardiner portion of the project and $194,810 for the First Energy LED Roadway project to create more efficient lighting. The total cost of the two projects would be $545,508, but he indicated $167,442 of ARPA funds could be applied to the project and $45,093 in NOPEC funds.
The total project cost would then be $335,973 and Varckette said he is working with financial institutions to create a loan that would make sense for the city.
• Varckette said the city is seeking to hire full-time and part-time police officers to fill openings.
• Varckette said he hopes to seek professional consultant services to begin the updating of the city’s comprehensive plan that has not been updated since 2008.
• Negotiations with the city’s four collective bargaining units continue for the contract years 2022, 2023 and 2024. Varckette said he plans to give an update on the negotiations during an executive session at the March 14 meeting.
• City Council passed a resolution seeking a grant to help fund improvements at the Sherman Street and South Ridge Road intersection. The grant is run through the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Safe Routes to School Project.
