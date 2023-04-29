PLYMOUTH — A two-day botany competition ended on Friday afternoon with six area high schools vying for prizes.
Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus, Lakeside High School, Geneva High School, Grand River Academy, Pymatuning Valley High School and Saint John School participated in the event that included identifying a variety of plants at Indian Trails Park.
The 22nd year of competition was made possible by organizers Mary Howe, Pat Seymour and Linda Coblitz with a variety of sponsors including, After School Discovery and the Ashtabula Master Gardeners.
Donors included the Jefferson Memorial Foundation, Western Reserve Land Conservancy, Holden Arboretum and Gazette Newspapers.
On Thursday and Friday the teams checked out flagged plants and identified them as best they could. The winners will be announced May 9 during a banquet.
