More than 1 in every 6 children has changed schools since the COVID-19 pandemic and their academics have suffered.
The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) assessment results showed a historic drop in math and reading scores last fall. Ohio students had their lowest NAEP scores since the late 1990s.
All parents can do is gather information about the education options they have for their children.
That’s why National School Choice Week, Jan. 22-28, is important. School choice means giving parents access to the best K-12 education options for their children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online learning, and homeschooling.
Here’s a look at school choice in Ohio:
Traditional public schools
These are available for families across the state. Ohio offers families a choice in traditional public schools in what’s called “open enrollment.”
Ohio requires districts to offer open enrollment policies for in-district transfers and students attending alternative schools. Ohio districts set their own policies for transfers between districts, so families should check locally.
Public charter schools
These allow the freedom to innovate while being held accountable for student achievement.
Public charter schools, like traditional public schools, do not charge tuition. They are available for families in parts of Ohio, but not in Ashtabula County.
Magnet public schools
These are free to attend, permitted in all 50 states and focus on specific themes, such as math, science, technology or the performing arts.
In Ohio, there are several magnet schools and programs, but none are available in Ashtabula County.
Online public schools
These are permanent fully-online and free educational options that teach students via their computers.
Ohio offers several free, full-time online learning options for students, like Ohio Virtual Academy, Buckeye Online School for Success, Ohio Connections Academy, and more.
Ashtabula County students have these online schools available to them, as well as online schools available through their local traditional public school.
Private schools
These are widely available, charge tuition, and may be faith-based or independent. Many private schools or nonprofit organizations offer scholarships to students who can not afford it.
Ohio has several state-run scholarships, including programs for students with autism, low income students and students in under performing schools.
In Ashtabula County, parents can choose to send their children to Saint John School in Saybrook Township, Grand River Academy in Austinburg, Christian Faith Academy in Ashtabula, and SPIRE Institute and Academy in Harpersfield Township.
