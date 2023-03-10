JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Recorder Barbara Schaab has been elected by members of the Ohio Recorder’s Association to serve as secretary of the association.
“It is my honor to serve in this capacity representing Ashtabula County,” she said. “I am very appreciative of the confidence the members have shown in my aptitude as recorder and in my leadership abilities.”
The executive committee consists of secretary, treasurer, vice president, and president, each serving a one-year term.
“I have served many years on the Legislative Committee, which monitors legislation regarding county recorder offices,” she said. “Both the Legislative Committee and the Executive Committee work closely with our state legislators to provide better service to Ohio recorders and their constituents. I look forward to serving in this role for all of the Ohio Recorders and the citizens of Ashtabula County.”
