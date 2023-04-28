ROME TOWNSHIP — South Central Ambulance District officials are seeking to add a levy to keep pace with increased costs, said SCAD Chief Shaun Buehner.
The measure will be put before voters in Tuesday’s primary election.
“We are putting a new two-mill levy [on the ballot] and if this passes, we will drop the [present] one-mill levy at the end of the year,” Buehner said.
He said SCAD does not want to add to the levy, but the costs of operating have escalated to the point it is necessary.
Buehner said calls are up 17 percent and the costs of fuel, utilities and manpower have all gone up. He said the closing of the Andover Emergency Room in 2020 has increased the distance on most calls.
“The price for an ambulance has gone up 60 percent in the last five years,” Buehner said.
He said operational costs at the headquarters have increased 40 percent.
SCAD covers nine townships and three villages, including the recent addition of Cherry Valley, Buehner said.
Buehner said SCAD handled 1,656 calls in 2016 and 1,809 in 2022.
The increased service calls, and distance traveled, mean ambulances will need to be replaced.
The ambulance service, for the areas covered, means local fire departments do not have to concentrate their efforts on ambulance service and can keep their efforts on fighting fires.
Any residents of the covered areas are also able to pay a small annual membership fee that avoids “out of pocket” expenses.
SCAD was formed in Jan. 1, 1975, through the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department with a deputy and emergency medical technician operating the squad. Levies were passed to support the cooperative venture in 1974. SCAD separated from the sheriff’s department in 1979.
The center was housed at Morgan Hose Fire Department for years until a new building was constructed to the east of the fire department in 2005.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.