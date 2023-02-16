SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A Saybrook Township resident who owns the largest Black-owned flooring store in Cleveland has written a book to inspire entrepreneurs.
Jah’Life Ali, owner and chief executive officer of ReNew Flooring, has released a book — “Life Lessons: The I Am Edition,” packed with stories from his journey to success, along with powerful declarations to energize entrepreneurs and business owners.
The public is invited to Ali’s book signing from 6-8 p.m. March 3 at Harbor Gardens, 1022 Bridge St. in the Ashtabula Harbor.
“I am thrilled, yet humbled by this upcoming book signing,” he said.
“I’m thrilled to have the chance to meet more of my neighbors and share some encouraging thoughts with them; and I am humbled knowing that they’ll be taking time out of their day to come visit with me and buy some of my books. I am also grateful to Harbor Gardens for hosting this event.”
It is Ali’s firm belief that the power lies within each person to make the incredible happen. “Life Lessons: The I Am Edition” is filled with inspirational and insightful stories.
The book’s other affirmations and life lessons, include:
• Believe in yourself and achieve the impossible.
• Take control of your life and design the future you desire.
• Lead with confidence and kindness.
• Allow yourself to be vulnerable and embrace your unique gifts.
