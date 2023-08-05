ASHTABULA — Summer is heating up in downtown Ashtabula.
A Dog Days of Summer Streetfest, featuring a pet parade and more, is planned from noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 12.
The fun kicks off with a car show, live entertainment, food trucks and vendors set up along Main Avenue and in Cornelius Park.
“We look forward to a lively atmosphere,” said Marty Cephas, organizer with the Ashtabula Downtown Development Association (ADDA). “We encourage residents and visitors to come out and enjoy what downtown Ashtabula has to offer.”
A pet parade featuring all types of pets will start at 4 p.m., and a costume contest will take place in the Cornelius Park gazebo immediately following the parade.
The Ashtabula County Animal Protective League will have pets for adoption on site and there will be pet activities in the park all day.
The car show will take place from noon to 7 p.m., with dash plaques given to the first 50 cars that arrive at Cornelius Park. There will be a People’s Choice award and a Best in Show car trophy awarded at 6:30 pm.
Volunteers are needed. If interested, message Marty Cephas on the Ashtabula Downtown Development Association facebook page, or email her at mrtcephas@aol.com.
