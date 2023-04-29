WICKLIFFE — The Northeasern Ohio Society Chapter 12 Sons of the American Revolution celebrated its 75th anniversary on Sunday at Pine Ridge Golf Course.
Troy Bailey, a long-time member of the organization who resides in Ashtabula County, said the chapter was chartered on April 23, 1948, with many Ashtabula County residents as members, including A. Robert Beckwith of Jefferson; Virgil T. Bogue of Geneva; L. Tyler Carlisle Jr. of Ashtabula; Theodore F. Carlisle of Ashtabula; Herbert L. Dodge of Ashtabula; Austin R. Ellsworth of Austinburg Township; J. Robert Evans of Ashtabula; Justin Robert Evans of Ashtabula; D.B. Frayer of Jefferson. E.L. Lampson of Jefferson; John G.H. Marvin Jr. of Ashtabula; C.L. Shaylor of Ashtabua; R.R. Rex of Orwell; Dr. John A. Talcott of Jefferson; Douglas R. Talcott of Mobile, Ill.; and Ralph H. Talcott Jr. of Cleveland.
Bailey said the chapter presently has more than 150 members and continues to grow each year. He said a variety of state officials SAR officials participated in the ceremony, including Ohio Society President John H. Bredenfoerder.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski presented a proclamation in honor of the event along with presentations from Regent New Connecticut DAR Chapter Suzanne Nahunck and a history presentation about Betsy Ross presented by Sandy Zikursh and Carl Johnson.
Ashtabula resident Jim Pildner received a 30-year membership pin and Richard Joiner his 10-year pin. Mark Tyler was presented a fire safety commendation.
