CONNEAUT — Music lovers gathered on Friday and Saturday to listen to area bands and celebrate the second birthday of Sandbar Suds.
“We had a pretty good turnout,” said Amber Kissman, one of the owners of Sandbar Suds that opened Aug. 8, 2021 on Day Street across the street from Port of Conneaut Marine Memorial Park.
The park became a festival gathering spot, complete with a stage brought in for the event, Kissman said on Saturday afternoon. She said more than 80 people attended the Friday afternoon luncheon that included free burgers and hot dogs.
“It is good to get the community out,” Kissman said.
Several bands also brought an estimated 100 people with people coming in and out of the park during the performances. The store also had a sale going on that kept the cash registers active.
Four food trucks, two each day, participated in the event that was held at the park and on the street in front of the building. Kissman said the family business will likely have a similar event next year.
The High Horse Band played Friday evening and Cool Change Band did the honors on Saturday evening.
