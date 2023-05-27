SAYBROOOK TOWNSHIP — Graduating Saint John School seniors heard a message of faith on Friday night before they received their diplomas and watched a slide show detailing their lives from birth to graduation.
Commencement speaker Nicholas Iarocci, the Conneaut Municipal Judge and a deacon at Corpus Christi Parish in Conneaut, shared the importance of putting God first
Iarocci said the students will face many challenges during their lives and it is important to have God as first priority to navigate life’s challenges.
“How will you deal with the problems and obstacles you face?” he said. “God doesn’t only exist. He loves you and want to be part of your life.”
He said his life has included a recent battle with cancer that is not complete.
“I don’t know if I will be here in five years. I may die, but I am truly grateful,” he said of the blessings he has received.
Sister Maureen Burke, president of Saint John School, presented two Sister of Notre Dame Awards to Grace Biggins and Jacob Timonere and the “True Herald” award to Jimmy Severino. She said the awards became a part of the commencement exercises so more people would hear of the honors the students received for living out their faith.
Saint John School Principal John Plescia assisted with the presentations and affirmed that each student had met the requirements for graduation from an Ohio high school.
“I can say with certainty the students of the Class of 2023 have completed the necessary course work for graduation,” he said.
The students had the opportunity to stop for pictures with Sister Burke after receiving their diplomas as family and friends watched from their seats.
Carlos Hernandez gave the valedictorian address on behalf of the students and Diocese of Youngstown Assistant Superintendent of Schools Jim King introduced Iarocci.
According to information provided by the school three of the 27 graduates are planning to enter the work force while the rest are planning to attend colleges or other institutions of learning. The students are planning to attend schools that include Kent State, Baldwin Wallace, Mercyhurst and Case Western Reserve.
Colleen Anderson, James Severino and Grace Biggins have received presidential scholarships from Baldwin Wallace, the University of Akron and Xavier University, respectively.
The scholarships and financial assistance awards for the students totaled more than $2,150,000, but some students were offered awards from multiple schools. The offers show the efforts the students showed, according to information provided by the school.
