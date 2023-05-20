AKRON — The possibility of the Saint John doubles team heading to the OHSAA Division II state tournament was not in the viewfinder of the players or the coach when the season started back in March.
On Saturday Jimmy Severino and fellow senior Jacob Timonere beat St.Vincent-St. Mary for the fifth and final doubles spot to head to the state tournament on Thursday at Ohio State.
"I'm kind of shocked to be honest. If you had told me one of my players was going to state, I would have called you Pinocchio," Saint John coach Todd Nassief.
The Heralds beat Canfield's Drew Shapiro and Jaco Jaffer 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday morning. Nassief said they got off to a slow start but turned it around in the second set and went on to victory.
He said the boys took a little time to adjust to playing on an indoor court at the Springside Athletic Club.
Next on the agenda was a meeting with Casey Kula and Nathan Smith of the Fighting Irish.
Nassief said his team won a closely fought first set 7-6 in a tiebreaker and then finished them off with a 6-0 second set.
Nassief said there may have been another Saint John player that went to a state competition in the 1960s, but nobody in recent memory has qualified for the state tournament.
"We are the second-smallest school in the state of Ohio that has tennis," he said.
Severino said he was not sure what kind of season 2023 would bring but after some new players arrived he realized it ws going to be a good year.
"Everybody pushed through [the necessary adjustments]," he said.
For most of the season Timonere played first singles and Severino second singles.
"We never played doubles at all until the last second," he said.
Timonere said he worked hard all summer and winter to teach his goals but didn't know that qualifying for the state tournament would be part of that experience.
"We are very grateful for the coaches we have. It is an honor to have coaches who know so much about the game," Severino said, speaking of Nassief and assistant Kayla Johnston.
Nassief said the team will get a chance to play on the courts on Wednesday and have a match on Thursday.
In other tennis action Geneva's Isaac Riddell lost 7-6 (4), 6-4 to Paul Self from Triway. Geneva coach Scott Torok said Riddell fought the fight and it will be fuel for next year.
"He had his chances. Four set points in first set. Self's confidence rose in the second set and Ike didn't have an answer. Good year. Experience for next year. He'll be back," Torok said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.