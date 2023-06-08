ASHTABULA — Children starting kindergarten this fall will be introduced to the rules of the roads and other helpful hints at Safety Town, sponsored by the Ashtabula Police and Fire department.
The event, featuring two one-week sessions, will take place July 10-21 at the Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary campus on Wade Avenue.
“About $17,000 has been raised so far for Safety Town,” Police Chief Robert Stell said. “The Elks donated $4,000, and 90 percent of the local businesses asked, donated money.”
Safety Town is a course that focuses on teaching children safe practices at school and at home. The curriculum includes bicycle, pedestrian, school bus, fire, gun and seat belt safety. They’ll also learn about calling 911 and stranger danger.
The popular program uses a realistic, child-sized town designed to provide hands-on learning.
City Manager Jim Timonere said Safety Town is something city police look forward to doing.
“We are excited to be able to put the program back together and appreciate all those who have been willing to be sponsors and assist with this program, including our Fire Department,” he said. “This type of outreach and interaction with the kids in the area is important and we hope to have as much participation as we once did.”
The program largely exists on donations.
“Any organization, business or individual who wishes to make a donation to Safety Town will be greatly appreciated,” Stell said.
To donate, make checks payable to the Fraternal Order of Police No. 26. Checks may be mailed to the Ashtabula Police Department, 110 W. 44th St., Ashtabula, Ohio 44004.
