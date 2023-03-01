Jefferson Area Local Schools Superintendent John Montanaro reminds parents and students that every day the following safety measures are in place at all of the schools:
• There is an armed security guard or resource officer in each school building.
• There are barricade devices on each door in the school district.
• There is a camera and security system mounted outside every entrance. This system is used to prevent visitors from entering the building without being admitted by school personnel. Once inside the building entrance, the visitor has to be admitted into the office by staff.
• Each building has a threat assessment team, so it is not just one person reviewing the incidents.
