NORTH KINGSVILLE — Ayaja Perugini ran briskly into the driveway of Sheldon Calvary Camp while carrying a torch on Tuesday afternoon in an attempt to spread a message of world peace to 130 campers.
Perugini, who is from Italy, joined 12 other runners on a 1,500 mile international trip that started July 13 in New York City and is scheduled to conclude later this summer in Chicago.
“I ran 11 miles today,” Perugini said of her distance, which changes day to day. Each runner gets a different distance and that is decided on each runner’s ability to withstand a certain distance.
The Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run has been spreading the message of world peace for decades around the world, according to organizers of the event.
The run has traversed more than 160 nations on all seven continents during the past 36 years. Since 1987 ,more than seven million people have touched the torch.
“Thanks for allowing us to come and visit with you,” said Salil Wilson of Australia. He initiated a game with the campers to see if they could figure out the countries where the runners live.
With a few clues, the children figured out everyone’s home country, and the runners sang a song for the campers before doing several skits that helped illustrated kindness and peace.
“Peace begins with me,” the runners said before counselors from the camp ran a lap with the torch and each child was given the opportunity to hold the torch.
The run is scheduled to conclude in Chicago in time for the gathering of the Parliament of the World’s Religions. The runners are meeting with schools and youth organizations during the four week journey.
The Peace Run was inspired by visionary Sri Chinmoy, an athlete, philosopher, artist, magician and poet, to give citizens a dynamic way to express their own hopes and dreams for a harmonious world, according to a press release provided by the group.
Sheldon Calvary Camp Director Tim Green said the organization approached the camp several months ago about a possible stop. “It has been on our radar for quite a while,” he said.
Green said that, this summer, children from 25 different states and several other camps came to Sheldon Calvary Camp. He said the concepts of peace and kindness resonate with Christian camps.
“It is a nice presentation. A very simple on-point message,” Green said.
