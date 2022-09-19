GENEVA — Melani Cruz had to wait three long years to hand off her crown to a new Miss Grapette.
On Saturday evening, she was able to do the honors for Allanah Burkholder, 15, of Perry. As the new Miss Grapette, Burkholder will be royalty during the Grape Jamboree and throughout 2022 and the winter, spring and summer of 2023.
Cruz really only handled the queen’s duties for three months until the coronavirus pandemic hit during March of 2020. “We actually disbanded [the court] in June of 2020,” said Miss Grapette Pageant Director Chrissy Jeppe.
Cruz missed out on a lot of trips and leadership opportunities to assist the younger members of her court, but she was happy to have the distinction of being Miss Grapette. She is now a junior in college and plans on being an advocate for migrant workers when she graduates.
“Women, especially young girls, are a blessing to the universe ... I am proud of all the girls and the women they will become,” she said.
Jeppe said she didn’t realize how much she missed the pageant until she started working with this year’s contestants. “I realized how much I missed them,” she said.
Jeppe said she normally starts working on the pageant in January or February, but waited until May when it finally looked like the festival would be able to happen. She said she has been running the event since 2003.
Grape Jamboree President Brian Kelly was also excited to get the festival week rolling on Saturday with the pageant. “It feels like you’re a part of history,” he said.
“We are going to come back better than ever,” Kelly told the pageant crowd about the festival that starts on Saturday.
Burkholder said it was “amazing” that she was crowned Miss Grapette. “I am so honored,” she said.
Burkholder’s first attendant is Kiara Jeppe, 17, a senior at A-Tech, and her second attendant is Teagan Gilbert, 17, a senior at Geneva High School.
The Junior Miss winner was Rylee Rogers, 13, an eighth grader at Grand Valley Middle School, who will be assisted by first attendant LilyAnn Akos, 11, a sixth grader at Geneva Middle School, and second attendant Jordan Verdi, 13, an eighth grader at Madison Middle School.
The Young Grapette winner was Joselyn Ortiz with Mya Judd, 11 a fifth grader at North Madison Elementary School, earning second attendant honors with her sister Bree Judd, 8, and a third grader at North Madison as first attendant.
The Little Miss Grapette winner was Harlow Nester, 7 and a home-schooled first grader, with Victoria Orinko, 6, a first grader at North Madison Elementary School, earning first attendant honors, and Brantlee Farmer, 6, a first grader at St. John’s School, is second attendant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.