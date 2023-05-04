ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Route 20 will be closed to traffic for up to 28 days east of Sill Street, starting May 15, as crews replace a culvert.
Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman Justin Chesnic said on Wednesday that crews will have to close the road to traffic traveling in both directions in order to replace a culvert under the road.
“They’ll open up the roadway, the culvert that’s there, they’ll remove it and replace it with a new culvert, and then they’ll backfill it and put new asphalt down, re-stripe the road, new guardrail, whatever else is needed, then then they’ll open it back up,” Chesnic said.
ODOT’s detour during the closure is Route 193 to Route 84 to Route 11.
The project should be finished by mid-June, Chesnic said.
