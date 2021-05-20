JEFFERSON — Day two of John Rose's murder trial saw the prosecution rest and the defendant take the stand.
Rose is accused of killing Paul Ruffo in June 2020.
Day two of the trial picked up where day one ended, with testimony from Detective Sean Ward.
Ward testified that, in a second interview, Rose admitted to having a knife. Ward took Rose to the area of the incident in order to recover the knife.
On the way, Rose also admitted to owning a knife with a green handle, Ward said.
Detectives located a green-handled folding knife in the back yard of a house a short distance south of where Rose said the knife would be found, Ward said. A second knife was later found by a resident on Dunbar Avenue, he said.
Ward said he went back to Ruffo's home to investigate Rose's initial claim that Ruffo had attacked Rose and both of them had fallen off the porch. Ward did not find any evidence of someone falling off the porch, and there was no damage to plants in that area, he said.
Ward secured a search warrant for Rose's Facebook records and received approximately 300 pages of information, he said.
Assistant Prosecutor John Lewis asked Ward to read a Facebook status posted several hours before Ruffo's murder. In the status, Rose complained about Rachel Clevenger, his girlfriend, and suggested he would attack Ruffo.
Lewis had Ward read a number of messages from Rose that included threatening language. In one message, Rose said "Paul is already going to get it." Soon before the murder, Rose sent a message saying he would "waste everybody."
Messages from Ruffo's phone were also submitted as evidence. In a message from Rose to Ruffo, Rose said he would "kill or die for her." Rose threatened Ruffo multiple times in messages submitted into evidence.
Lewis submitted into evicdence a shirt and hat that were found at the scene, and the pants Rose was wearing when he was arrested.
The knives recovered by the Sheriff's Office were also entered into evidence.
In his cross examination, David Per Due, Rose's attorney, asked about a knife found in Clevenger's purse. Ward said he did not collect that knife.
Per Due asked if any police reports were made regarding the threatening messages. Ward said there were not.
Marie Rose, John Rose's wife, testified that she lived with John Rose at the time of Ruffo's murder. She said that John Rose always carried a knife for as long as she has known him, and identified one of the knives that was found as belonging to John Rose.
Marie Rose said John Rose didn't like Ruffo, and that he said he would harm Ruffo if Ruffo continued giving Clevenger drugs. She said that John Rose said he would kill Ruffo.
She said John Rose returned home after midnight on the night of Ruffo's murder. Marie Rose said John Rose said he thought he may have just killed Ruffo when he returned.
Marie Rose said she initially lied to police when they arrived to arrest her husband, because she did not want her children to grow up without their father.
Per Due asked about the time Marie Rose wrote in her statement, which was 11 o'clock. She said it could be later.
Marie Rose said John Rose had some blood on his clothing, after Per Due asked.
Julie Altizer, a forensic scientist with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, testified that she found blood that matched Ruffo's DNA on a shirt left at the scene. Altizer also found Ruffo's blood on the pants that Rose was wearing when he was arrested.
Altizer also found blood that matched Ruffo's DNA on the blade of the green-handled knife. There was some DNA on the handle of the knife, but it was not significant enough to be matched to a person, she said.
After the evidence was entered into the record, the prosecution rested.
Per Due then called John Rose to the stand.
Rose testified that he met Ruffo through Clevenger. He admitted to sending the messages to Ruffo, and said he was drinking heavily at the time. Rose said he regularly carried a knife for work.
Rose said he went over to Ruffo's house at around 10:30 p.m. on the night of Ruffo's death. Rose said Ruffo attacked him, and the two scuffled on the ground, and Rose picked up a knife that Ruffo had dropped, and left the scene. He said the hat and shirt in question belonged to him. He said he did not believe he stabbed Ruffo. Rose said he left and did not tell police about the incident because he did not want to be labeled as a snitch.
On cross-examination, Assistant Prosecutor Omar Siddiq asked Rose about the autopsy photos. Rose said he is right-handed. Siddiq asked if a right-handed person stabbed someone, would they stab someone on the left side, where Ruffo was stabbed, and Rose replied that he would not stab anyone.
He also said the knife that was used to kill Ruffo was his. Rose was crying as he testified, and said he was scared at the time. Siddiq pointed out several holes in Rose's initial statements to police, and in his testimony.
When confronted with the messages he sent, Rose said he said a lot of things he did not mean. Siddiq went through messages that Rose sent to Clevenger.
"I was willing to give up anything for her," Rose said to Siddiq. "I was willing to kill for her."
Siddiq repeatedly asked if Rose intentionally pulled out his knife that night. Rose said he did so to scare Ruffo.
After Rose's testimony, the jury was dismissed for the day.
