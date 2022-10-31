ROME TOWNSHIP — Ashtabula County has representation on a state-wide fire service task force that is working to make it easier to retain firefighters in volunteer departments.
Ed Koziol, longtime chief in Rome Township, was appointed to the Ohio Task Force on Volunteer Fire Service in April and has been meeting with other members throughout the state.
The committee was appointed to try and come up with policies that will assist department, Koziol said.
“They recognize the urgency,” he said.
One of the problems is the lack of potential candidates to join fire departments because of the busy lives people lead in 2022.
“Where there used to hundreds of people sign up to to be take the test they are now only a few,” Koziol said.
Koziol said the group met six times throughout the state this summer to allow firefighters to express their opinions on what might improve options for fire departments.
He said there were also 50,000 surveys sent to firefighters and emergency medical technicians throughout the state. He said the task force will meet again on Nov. 16 to review the information collected.
Koziol said there are sub-committees dealing with various issues related to fire departments.
“We’ve been having our own meetings,” he said.
The committee members include volunteer fire chiefs, representatives of the Ohio Township Trustees Association, the Ohio County Commissioners Association and members of the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
Some of the ideas brought forth include growing a cadet program for young people, providing financial incentives for people to stay in departments over the long term and finding ways to fine tune financial incentives for firefighters, Koziol said.
