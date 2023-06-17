JEFFERSON — Six local volunteers joined officials from the Great Ohio Bike Adventure to place signs and prep the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds for today’s arrival of 1,100 bicyclists.
Tom Bilcze, coordinator of the camp for GOBA, supervised the prep work and said the volunteers have been amazing.
The GOBA ride has toured many parts of Ohio on week-long bike trips for many years, but this is the first venture to the northeastern corner of the state.
Planning has been going on for months with local volunteers agreeing to assist in may ways from food preparation to staffing an information booth.
Jefferson resident Arlene Rice has been the local coordinator to organize the event with other volunteers and the GOBA administrators. Bilcze said she has done a great job and been very creative with in finding unique sightseeing opportunities and educational moments for the visitors.
“You need to keep [the riders] entertained,” Bilcze said.
Bilcze was a rider in the event for yeas and then became a contractor to help make the event a reality each year.
He said most of the events are headquartered in cities around 25,000 so there will a more rural feel to the Jefferson portion of the event.
He said the numbers were held to 1,100 this year because of health department regulations at other towns along the seven-day trip.
“This event at one time had 3,000 people, but with health regulations that couldn’t happen now,” Bilcze said.
The riders are expected to arrive around noon today and hang around the area and experience some of the restaurants before the first ride on Sunday morning.
Bilcze said the riders will leave around 8 a.m. for a 50-mile ride through the western part of Ashtabula County and return by early afternoon. He said they will hang out at the fairgrounds and around the village Sunday night.
A second 50-mile ride is scheduled through the eastern part of Ashtabula County on Monday morning
On Tuesday, the riders move on to other parts of northeastern Ohio, including a stop in Burton Township, western Lake County and Kent.
GOBA brings its own medical staff and has a doctor and nurses on site for the event. Bilcze said they also have an E-bike charging station.
Most of the 1,100 riders will sleep in tents on the fairgrounds and about 10 percent will sleep indoors in a fairgrounds building.
One of the entertainment options will be the Jefferson Depot Strawberry Festival, which is one of the the organization’s main fundraisers, said event coordinator Bretteny Berrier. She said the festival will attempt to cater to the needs of the bicyclists as well as the many people who attend the festival annually.
“We’ve got 36 vendors. We have a kid’s craft show,” she said.
Strawberry floats will also be added to the normal root beer floats, she said.
A Little Miss and Little Mister pageant is scheduled for 10 a.m. and opening ceremonies at noon. The event is also scheduled to continue on Sunday.
Festival organizers are planning on creating 2,000 biscuits for the 500 pounds of strawberries they prepped on Friday. Berrier said strawberry-related items will also be sold at Giddings Park as well as the historic village.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.