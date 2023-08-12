HARPERSFIELD — There’s an old saying that “an apple a day keeps the doctor away,” but not even an orchard and active lifestyle could keep William “Bill” Robinson out of the hospital.
Robinson and his wife Penny, of Madison, own Robinson’s Apple Barn at the corner of Routes 307 and 534.
Folks who know the Robinsons know they routinely work out at the local YMCA. Bill Robinson rides a bicycle and uses weight machines, which sounds pretty standard until you learn he’s in his 80s.
“Age really is nothing but a number,” he said. “My kids asked us to buy a condo and start settling down. Instead, we bought a farm.”
After retirement, the Robinsons opened the farmer’s market and apple orchard.
Last March, Robinson finished his workout and collapsed while walking out of the Y. He was experiencing cardiac arrest — when the heart stops beating suddenly. The lack of blood flow to the brain and other organs can cause a person to lose consciousness, become disabled, or even die if not treated immediately.
“If you’re going to go into cardiac arrest, do it at the YMCA,” Robinson said.
People nearby used an Automated External Defibrillators (AED) and administered CPR until an ambulance arrived on the scene. Robinson was taken to University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center where he was stabilized and then transferred to UH Cleveland Medical Center.
“When Bill came in he was in dire straits. We credit the prompt action of his community in the YMCA for starting his care. When he got to our team at UH Geneva he was on full life sustaining therapies,” said Dr. Monique Robinson, cardiologist at UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute. “Cardiac arrest is incredibly deadly. Only about 10 percent of people who experience a cardiac arrest out of the hospital setting survive, and Bill’s age put him even more at risk. Bill was in the right place at the right time and receiving the immediate AED care and CPR likely saved his life.”
UH doctors discovered Robinson had significant blockages impeding blood flow to his heart. He received coronary revascularization to restore blood flow, and then, on his 81st birthday, a surgeon implanted a defibrillator in his body to shock his heart if it goes out of rhythm in the future.
“I can’t say enough about the care I received at UH. Everyone was friendly. I didn’t have a bad nurse,” Robinson said. “I had every test you could think of and everyone I came into contact with couldn’t have been nicer.”
He was released from the hospital and prescribed cardiac rehabilitation — a supervised program that includes monitored exercise.
“I really wanted to go back to the Y right away, but I thought this is one time in my life I’d better listen,” Robinson said. “They do it the right way at cardiac rehab. They monitor my blood pressure and heart rate and make sure I’m doing okay.”
“Thanks to early bystander intervention and the collaborative care of multiple members of the UH team — EMS, ED, ICU, heart failure cardiology, interventional cardiology and electrophysiology cardiology, Mr. Robinson has had an amazing recovery,” Dr. Robinson said. “The pumping action of his heart is now normal and he can now work toward getting strong again and tending to the orchard he loves.”
After going through this experience, Robinson spreads a very important message to people he encounters.
“I now know this was preventable,” he said. “In addition to yearly physicals and blood work, it’s very important to get your heart checked for any blockages.”
Robinson has a lot to live for, he said. He has four children, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, who all live within 20 miles of him.
“This means, I have a lot of help on the farm,” he said. “I plan to be recovered and ready to go for the apple harvest in September.”
