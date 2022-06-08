JEFFERSON — A two-step process to improve Falcon Way is in the planning stages, said Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio.
The entry to Falcon Way, from Poplar Street, will see a slight design change with a small piece of property that was purchased last year utilized to improve the traffic patterns.
Martuccio said the village engineering consultants have been working on the project.
"Originally it was only a driveway to the old school," Martuccio said. When the new schools were built it became a full-fledgd, road but there are some improvements needed to the road and eventually a slight movement of the road."
The first stage will begin the summer with the village fixing a water leak in the road and chip-sealing the rest of the road from the tennis court area to the high school.
Martuccio said gas lines and utility poles will eventually be moved and hopefully next year a more complete fix can be made.
The first stage will likely cost around $150,000 and will be paid by the village with hopes of it being completed by August.
The second phase will cost in excess of $400,000, an estimate used before the price of materials skyrocketed due to inflation.The village has applied for an Ohio Public Works Commission grant to pay for the project. It will likely be announced late next spring.
The second phase will include improvements to the base of the road, the moving of the road and then eventual repaving of the whole road if the grant is approved, Martuccio said.
