ASHTABULA — The Riverbend Hotel, a new 43-room boutique hotel under construction on Goodwill Drive, is expecting to open its doors by late fall.
Although the hotel remains under construction at this time, guests can start thinking about enjoying “magnificent views” from an enclosed rooftop bar, said Todd Canter, an Ashtabula County native who is spearheading the hotel project.
“It will be known as The Lift Bar, as a nod to the lift bridge,” he said. “Along with the bar, there will be a rooftop event room called The Sky Room.”
The bar and event room will be separated by retractable glass and steel garage-style doors that can be opened during nice weather, as well as for events serving up to 150 people.
“The hotel will have a post-industrial feel on the interior and exterior,” he said. “We’ve designed the hotel to reflect the spirit of the Ashtabula Harbor and surrounding area.”
The bar will feature wines from the region, beer and spirits. The menu will offer appetizers, salads and sandwiches.
“It will be open to the general public because we want everyone to enjoy magnificent views,” Canter said.
Canter, a former executive with LaSalle Investment Management Securities, approached the city in 2018 with a desire to make a significant investment here.
City Manager Jim Timonere suggested a small hotel in the city’s historic harbor. The harbor offers entertainment, world-class restaurants, unique shops and summer festivals, but the only places to spend the night are a few bed and breakfasts.
That will soon change with the opening of first new hotel to open in the city in more than a century.
The Riverbend Hotel is being built at the corner of West Sixth Street and Goodwill Drive, a half-block from Bridge Street, with views of the Ashtabula River and historic lift bridge.
Canter, who lives in Maryland, partnered with local investors Larry Laurello of Laurello Vineyards and Pete Huggins, with Iten Industries, on the $11 million project. The development received a 10-year, 75 percent tax abatement from the city.
The hotel will be part of the Trademark Collection by Wyndham, a network of independent, boutique-style hotels.
“The rooms are larger than the standard double room,” Canter said. “And, we will be pet friendly — with reasonable dogs.”
It is the first hotel to be built in Ashtabula since the Hotel Ashtabula opened downtown in 1920. That hotel closed in 1985, and is currently occupied by Signature Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.