On the athletic fields of southern Ashtabula County, the Mustangs and the Lakers are arch-rivals .
This week, however, the students at Grand Valley and Pymatuning Valley middle schools are working together to fight childhood cancer.
Six years ago Jocelyn Cozad and Violet Morse, both GV third graders at the time, decided to raise money in honor of school nurse Liz Esquivel, who had been diagnosed with cancer.
Esquivel recovered from her cancer and is still working for the district but the efforts to help others continue.
The two girls set a goal of raising $5,000 last year and are hoping to increase that to $5,5000 this year. Morse and Cozad said they felt they were going to need some help so a conference call was set up to make a pitch to Pymatuning Valley Middle School Principal Wendy Tisch.
Cozad’s mother, Roberta Cozad, set up the call but the girls talked to Tisch and an agreement was made.
“Without hesitation we agreed to join with Grand Valley as this hits close to home. Recently a couple of students in our schools have been diagnosed with cancers and are currently being treated. Our community is amazing in how we come together to help families and this is a way to help beyond our borders,” Tisch said.
“It’s a privilege to get to work with Grand Valley and strengthen our relationship beyond just being athletic ‘rivals.’”
One of the ways the students raise money is through a $1 donation from any student who wants to “dress up” during the week. The girls also approach area businesses to secure donations that go to the Children’s Cancer Research Center.
Roberta Cozad said some high school students, and elementary school students, are also involved in the effort.
“It is phenomenal what these two girls have made it into...It has kind of turned into a building wide event,” said Grand Valley Middle School Principal John Glavickas.
He said the district is always talking to the students about doing things that benefit others, not just themselves.
“They are living it,” he said.
On Tuesday, students from both schools were allowed to wear pajamas to school and other “dress up” options on different days this week.
Roberta Cozad said the girls remind potential donors that only four percent of cancer research money goes to fight children’s cancer. She said the girls have started to empower other students including volunteers to help count the money.
Roberta Cozad said this year’s event is being held in honor of Autumn Vanek, a Grand Valley student who died of cancer last year.
“The girls wanted the family to know we all care about them,” she said.
