ANDOVER — Seniors from six Ashtabula County high schools planning to join the military were honored Thursday night, as part of the second Rite of Passage Ceremony.
The event was held at Pymatuning Valley Veterans Memorial Performing Arts Center and presented by the Ashtabula County Veterans Service Commission in collaboration with the Blue Star Mothers of Ashtabula.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to host this event,” PV Superintendent Christopher Edison said.
Commission Director Benjamin Schwartfigure, who was credited as the brain child of the event, said it was a team event involving Veterans Service Commission board members, staff, and members of the community, who all had input into the event.
“This is an opportunity to acknowledge these kids for what they’re about to embark on,” he said. “It’s to let them know that they have the community’s support.”
The Young Marines performed the Posting of the Colors and Pymatuning choir students and ROTC candidate with the University of Akron, Kadence Diemer, sang the National Anthem.
The invocation and POW/MIA moment of silence was led by Chaplain Leonard E. Jury.
“We ask God’s blessing on the youth of American,” he said. “May their faith never waver.”
Guest speaker, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. (retired) Thomas M. Hitchcock of Andover, congratulated the new volunteers and reminded them they are following in the footsteps of President George Washington and Jimmy Stewart, the first major American movie star to enlist in the United States Army to fight in World War II.
“You are the tip of the spear, our first line of defense,” he said. “Take every opportunity to promote the free-est country in the world. Volunteer to go overseas. Volunteer for all training. Knowledge is the key.”
The 10 high school seniors then stood up and removed hats bearing their high school logo, and put on hats from the service branch they have joined. They received gifts from the Blue Star Mothers, including cords to be worn at their high school graduation ceremonies.
Jacob Alley of Geneva said he joined the Marines because he likes a challenge.
Geneva senior Brenden Hutton cited, “Honor commitment, courage and family,” as the reasons for choosing the Marines.
“My dad was a Marine,” said Jacob Bennett, a senior at Lakeside High and A-Tech.
Lakeside senior Shane Shingler said he joined the Army because he has Army veterans in his family.
The event also served as an opportunity for the Veterans Service Commission to reach out to veterans and let them know about services the commission provides, Schwartfigure said.
The Rite of Passage Ceremony is rotated from school to school every year. Last year, Conneaut High School hosted the event.
Schwartfigure said he graduated from Conneaut in 1997, which was why the first event took place there.
The following students were honored:
• Geneva High School, joining the U.S. Marine Corps — Jacob Alley
• Geneva High School, joining the U.S. Marine Corps — Brenden Hutton.
• Grand Valley High School, joining the U.S. Air Force — Dominic Strazinsky
• Jefferson Area High School and A-Tech, joining the U.S. Air Force — Matthew Hill
• Lakeside High School, joining the U.S. Air Force — Joseph Garay Montelongo
• Lakeside High School, joining the U.S. Army — Shane Shingler
• Lakeside High School, joining the U.S. Army Reserve — Aiden Perkins
• Lakeside High School and A-Tech, joining the U.S. Army — Jordon Cameron
• Lakeside High School and A-Tech, joining the US Marine Corps — Jacob Bennett
• Pymatuning High School, joining the U.S. Marine Corps — Cameron Mason
