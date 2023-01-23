GENEVA — Roe v. Wade may have been overturned by the United States Supreme court, but area Right to Life advocates are still striving to ban abortions.
“[Abortion] is still an issue. We believe in life,” said Paul Wadowick, who handles communications for the Knights of Columbus Geneva-Madison Council 5286. The Knights of Columbus sponsored the event with the Ashtabula County Right to Life organization.
The Knights of Columbus event celebrated its fourth anniversary on Saturday, Wadowick said. He said prior to that it had been about 20 years between marches.
More than 40 people marched through church property and then stood on both sides of Route 20 holding signs and praying. A large banner was carried to the front of Assumption Church as people followed holding signs declaring their message.
Wadowick said an experience more than 35 years ago implanted the importance of Right to Life on his consciousness.
“When I saw the ultrasound of my son in 1987 it was an experience from my head to my heart,” he said.
Father Daniel Finnerty opened the march with a prayer.
“We ask that we may give good witness to the dignity of all life,” he said.
Ashtabula County Friends for Life Vice President Cathie Schmidt said it is important for people to continue to march and organize even though the Roe vs Wade case has been overturned.
She said the amount of people attending marches and other Right to Life events has dropped since the Supreme Court decision, but she said those who believe in the cause must continue to keep awareness on the issue.
“We still have ongoing struggles at the state and federal level,” she said.
Schmidt also said more legislative action is expected to be taken as well.
“The fight isn’t over and we need to keep [going],” she said.
March participants stood in front of the church, on both side of Route 20, to display the signs and share their message with passing motorists.
Several drivers honked their horns in apparent agreement with the message being shared with the public.
Schmidt said the county group includes Catholics, Protestants and those with no religious affiliation who do not believe in abortion.
She said a Cleveland Right to Life rally is scheduled for this spring in the Cleveland area.
Participants chanted prayers during the event while holding the signs. The group then gathered inside church facilities for a seminar and refreshments.
